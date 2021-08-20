Buhari reappoints Oloyede as JAMB Registrar

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has been reappointed as the Registrar and Chief Executive of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Aside from Oloyede, the president also approved the reappointment of Prof. Abubakar Rasheed as Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission(NUC) for another five years and Hamid Bobboyi as Executive Secretary of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

Tenures of Oloyode and 12 other bosses of agencies and corporations under the Federal Ministry of Education elapsed about a month ago after serving for four to five years.

Confirming the reappointment, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, listed others reappointed to include Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe as Registrar/CEO of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board for a second term of four years; and Prof. Promise Mebine as the Director/Chief Executive of the National Mathematical Centre for an initial tenure of five years.

Adamu, through a statement issued on Friday by the Director, Press and Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, explained that the appointments were approved by the president after his recommendations.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, has, upon the recommendation of Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, approved the reappointment of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Olanrewaju Oloyede and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed. The two appointments are for a tenure of five years each, with effect from 1st August 2021.

“Also reappointed is Dr. Hamid Bobboyi as Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for a second and final tenure of four years with effect from 1st August 2021.

“It will be recalled that Mr. President had earlier approved the reappointment of Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe as Registrar/CEO of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) for a second term of four years to sustain the efforts at sensitising Nigerians on the critical role of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and business subjects in the new knowledge economy.

“To give further impetus to mathematics education, approval was also granted for the appointment of Prof. Promise Mebine as the Director/Chief Executive of the National Mathematical Centre for an initial tenure of five years with effect from 17th August 2021,” the statement read.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

