Buhari reappoints Bashir as media aide after losing Kano Rep ticket

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned his former Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, and promoted him to the office of the Special Assistant on Digital Communications.

As gathered, reappointment of Bashir was to further boast the President’s presence on different social media platforms, informing and interpreting Buhari’s policies and agendas to millions of Nigerians that depend on these forum as source of information.

The presidential social media handler is believed to be the only presidential aide ‘recalled’ by the Buhari since the conclusion of the APC primaries across the country.

It was learnt that while other cabinet members that failed to secure the party’s tickets after their resignation had since been replaced by the president with new appointees, his office was not and all that the Presidency did was to change nomenclature of Bashir’s previous office.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, confirmed the appointment in a letter of appointment sighted on Sunday and addressed to Ahmad, dated July 20, 2022.

Mustapha said that the appointment took effect from July 19, 2022, and that the appointee has been directed to commence work immediately, to justify his appointment to the new office.

Speaking on his appointment after losing the primary, he described the appointment as an avenue for him to be a good ambassador of the Buhari administration.

Ahmad, in a short statement released on Sunday, added that it was an honour that he would continuously cherish and would double his efforts for the successes of the Buhari-led government.

“Alhamdulillah! This is an honor. Thank you Baba Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for finding me worthy again and again, this time as your Special Assistant on Digital Communications. I will continue being a good ambassador of your administration, Baba”.

Ahmad had resigned his previous position as Personal Assistant to the President in line with the presidential directive urging all political office holders wishing to contest elective office to resign.

The presidential media aide lost his bid to secure the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party’s primaries for Gaya, Ajingi, Albasu Federal Constituency.

Ahmad had frowned at the way and manner the party’s primary was conducted, describing it as different from the ideologies that the ruling APC had been preaching over the years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

