Buhari ready to face National Assembly, fixes Thursday

Indications have emerged that President Muhammadu Buhari would be addressing a joint session of the National Assembly over rising insecurity in Nigeria.

As stated, the President would be facing the lawmakers on Thursday to explain steps being taken to address the security challenges and win war against terrorists and terrorism in the country.

Confirming Buhari’s readiness through a post on her social media page on Monday, the President’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, said that Nigerians would be addressed through the citizens’ representatives at the National Assembly.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will address a joint session of the National Assembly (@nassnigeria) on Thursday, December 10, 2020,” the post read.

This is coming days after the lawmakers summoned the President to appear before the House and explain his administration plans and effort being taken to address issue of terrorists and terrorism in Nigeria.

It would be recalled that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had last week confirmed that the President agreed to appear before the lawmakers.