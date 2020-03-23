Buhari reacts over Atiku’s son coronavirus status

By abubakar zaharadden kano

Wife of Nigerian President, Aisha Buhari, has reacted over former Vice president, Atiku Abubakar’s son who was diagnosed of coronavirus in the country.

Buhari, an indigene of Adamawa State like Atiku, reacted less than an hours after the former vice president, who contested last presidential election on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP)in 2019, took to his social media handle to announce his son’s status on the deadly virus to Nigerians.

Reacting over the announcement, Buhari, whose daughter has been subjected to quarantine after returning from London, United Kingdom (UK), a country severely affected by the virus, prayed for quick recovery of Atiku’s son.

She said: “Your Excellency, It is with deep sense of concern that i extend my sincere prayers towards the quick recovery of your dear son. Allah renu en Amin”.

Earlier, Atiku, who did not reveal the identity of his son, disclosed that he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment

“My son has tested positive to coronavirus,” he tweeted.

“The @NCDCGov (Nigeria Centre for Disease Control) has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real,” he added.