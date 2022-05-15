Buhari rallies support for APC female aspirants ahead primaries

The first lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, has tasked women stakeholders in the All Progressive Congress (APC) to rally support for female aspirants vying to contest on the party’s platform during 2023 general election in the country.

Buhari said that women in the party should rally support for their female forks, by mobilizing other delegates to vote during the primaries for all female aspirants on APC platform across Nigeria.

The first Lady stressed that women must work hard and in unity to compete with the men to get the necessary space for themselves within the political arena.

According to Buhari, women should support themselves to actualise their dreams of ensuring gender mainstreaming and bring about greater women participation in the country’s political affairs.

She said: “I will be with you; stand by you and defend you as the wife of the president, Efforts made by our party towards promoting women participation are commendable. I appreciate the party’s recent gesture of offering free nomination forms for female Aspirants,’’

While urging the party leadership to sustain the gesture done to women ahead 2023 general election, Buhari said that it was time to believe in women and show them increased solidarity during elections.

Aisha, meanwhile, urged the female aspirants to be determined and work effectively to achieve their political ambitions ahead of the APC Primaries across the country.

On her part, APC’s National Women Leader, Betta Edu, commended the courage, tenacity, and doggedness of the president’s wife in standing for the course of women in Nigeria.

According to her it was the first time in Nigeria, the wife of the president would walk into the legislative arm and speaks up for women and influence the party to issue free nomination forms to female aspirants.

As gathered, the APC in April declared free nomination forms for women aspirants for all elective offices at the 2023 general election and that was barely 24 hours after a Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that government must implement the 35 per cent affirmative action for women.

