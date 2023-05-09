Buhari rallies support for Adeleke after Supreme Court verdict

Following the Supreme Court verdict on Osun governorship election, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged residents of the state to team up with the Governor, Ademola Adeleke, to build up the state.

Buhari said that the decision of the apex court remains the final verdict on the election and everyone in the state irrespective of their political affiliation should work with Adeleke to address challenges confronting the state.

In a statement released by the president’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, he stated that Tuesday’s verdict of the Supreme Court on the July 16, 2022 governorship election in Osun revealed the peoples’ wish, as well as, the important role of the judiciary in deepening the rule of law and democracy.

“With the final decision by the Court, the President reminds the political class and their supporters that the main task at hand is to make the people feel the impact of good governance, where a prosperous, peaceful, and stable Osun is guaranteed.

“He, therefore, urges all citizens and residents of the State, particularly her notable sons and daughters, to give the government of Senator Ademola Adeleke all the support it needs to ensure that programmes, policies, plans, and aspirations fashioned to make individuals and businesses flourish succeed.

“Elections should be seen as the path to an end, which is the progress of the people in a peaceful environment, rather than unending bickering. This is the time for inclusion and harmony in the State at the end of litigation,” the President was quoted to have said.

Earlier, the Supreme Court set aside the appeal by Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the election of Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Osun State Governor.

The apex court, in its judgment read by Justice Emmanuel Agim, also upheld the Appeal Court’s judgment which upheld the election of Adeleke as the state governor.

The apex court held that the appellant failed to adduce enough evidence to prove his allegation of overvoting in the July 16, 2022 governorship poll.

The judgment was affirmed and adopted by the entire five members of the panel and they all argued that Oyetola and APC’s appeal lacked merit.

