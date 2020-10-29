Buhari raises alarm on COVID-19 spike after France imposes lockdown

Hours after the France Government imposed a second lockdown over COVID-19 spike, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria could also experience a total restriction on movement if citizens disregard the protocols and allow the virus to spread beyond limit.

Buhari added that non-adherence to preventive measures outlined by health experts in the country could result into coronavirus spike and that the government would have no option than to impose another lockdown.

The president said that adherence to the protocols was the only solution that can prevent the country from recording increasing in cases that could result to imposition of another round of lockdown in Nigeria.

He gave the caution on Thursday through a statement made available to newsmen after the France President, Emmanuel Macron, imposed another lockdown on the country after record of COVID-19 cases increased geometrically.

The President, who argued that the country cannot afford to undergo another round of lockdown considering the state of Nigerian economy, described the economy as fragile.

Buhari said: “Looking at the trends in the other countries, we must do all we can to avert a second wave of Covid-19 in Nigeria. We must make sure that our cases, which have gone down, do not rise again. Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown”.