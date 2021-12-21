Buhari puts staff on work from home mode amid pregnancy rumours

Staff attached to Office of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, have been ordered to return to working from home arrangement earlier adopted during outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria, with the wife of the president asking her workers to begin virtual operation.

As gathered, the first lady ordered all her staff to proceed on leave until further notice, adding that the all official engagements and work would continue virtually.

Buhari, through a statement by his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Health and Development Partners, Dr. Mohammed Kamal, said that the staffers have been granted approval to enjoy the festive seasons with family and loved ones and attend to official engagement in their comfort zone.

“This serves to inform all staff that the office of the First Lady will be closed for the upcoming festive period of Christmas and New Year

“To this end, all staff are requested to proceed on leave, until further notice. Please note that official engagements and work can also continue virtually as it was done previously.

“Her Excellency appreciates and thanks all staff members for their commitment and hard work and wishes all a happy festive period ahead,” the statement posted on Buhari’s social media page read.

Though silent on outbreak of Omicron variant of the deadly pandemic on reason for the leave, observers have argued that the indefinite leave granted by the president’s wife may not be unconnected to her alleged health concerns, particularly insinuations that Buhari was pregnant.

But debunking the claims, Buhari, through her aide, Sulaiman Haruna, faulted claims that she was pregnant and that the rumours were false and unfounded.

“I can assure you 100 per cent that our first lady is perfectly okay. She is neither sick nor pregnant as some reports claim. Some of these reports are from mischief-makers who don’t mean well. You know, nowadays, people can tamper with photos,” Haruna had said in a chat with BBC Pidgin.

It would be recalled that the pregnancy rumour became rife after photos surfaced online following the first lady return from the Turkey-Africa summit in Turkey which she had attended alongside her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari.

