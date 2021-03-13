Buhari puts out rescue mission team for 30 Kaduna abducted schoolchildren

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed Nigerian Military to immediately go after abductors of Kaduna State schoolchildren and ensure a quick rescue of the 30 students left in captivity.

Buhari, meanwhile, warned would-be terrorists and bandits targeting schools to desist or be ready to face the full wrath of the law whenever the military apprehends them.

The President, in a statement released on Saturday, expressed sympathy with the victims of this incident, just as he assured Nigerians that the abducted students would be rescued soon.

Through the statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, he urged the residents to provide the law enforcement agency with adequate information on the criminals activities.

According to him, a country that has an efficient local intelligence network will be safer because contributions of local intelligence will always help to significantly thwart the kidnappers’ activities.

“Our military may be efficient and well-armed but it needs good efforts for the nation’s defense and the local population must rise to this challenge of the moment.”

The president’s directives came days after the students were abducted from their school dormitory but the early response of the military further led to the rescue of 180 students including eight staff members.