Buhari pushes police, others welfare to Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians, particularly business owners, investors, and entrepreneurs, to contribute toward uniform men and women’s welfare through the application of discounts on their purchases.

The gesture, he argued, would strengthen the security officers’ resolve and commitment to upholding laws and desists from wrongful conduct that had placed uniform men at the wrong side of narratives in their engagement with ordinary Nigerians.

The President maintained that the concessions and rebates for unform men would give them a pride of place amongst Nigerians, saying such would place value on their contribution and noble services they rendered to the country.

Speaking on Wednesday during the launching of 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) Emblem and Appeal Fund, Buhari noted that intervention would strengthen uniform men’s resolve and commitment towards efficient service delivery.

Through contributing to uniform men’s welfare, the President said, there were better chances of getting the best out of officers across the country who had dedicated their lives to protecting lives, properties, including the nation’s territorial integrity.

The President also used the occasion to reassure Nigerians of his administration’s commitment to creating an environment in which all citizens and foreigners are guaranteed freedom and returns on investments.

‘‘Business enterprises are enjoined to render discounts and rebates to men and women in uniform as a symbol of appreciation for their sacrifices. This kind of gesture will make life easier for them and deepen their patriotism,’’ he said.

On support for families of members of the Armed Forces who died in active service, President Buhari acknowledged that the unfortunate cost of the fight against insurgency and other internal security challenges was the unavoidable loss of lives of some gallant compatriots.

‘‘The reality is that the spouses and defendants of these bread-winners in most cases experience trauma and deprivation. However, we can be of support to them to lighten their burdens especially in light of the COVID-19 Pandemic. I, therefore, call on all to spare a thought for them and take positive steps to come to their aid,’’ he added.

President Buhari also paid tribute to men and women currently engaged in internal security operations, particularly the ongoing fight against insurgency, terrorism, and armed banditry in some parts of the country, saying their steadfastness in the difficult task of restoring peace and security despite the coronavirus pandemic was commendable.

‘‘We honor the memory of our gallant officers and men who have paid the supreme sacrifice in order to keep the country united as one entity. The nation remains grateful for the efforts and sacrifice of the Armed Forces especially in the fight against insurgency and other internal security challenges confronting Nigeria.

‘‘The Armed Forces Remembrance Day or Veterans Day as it is known in some parts of the world is an important event observed in commemoration of the end of the Second World War. In Commonwealth member countries, Remembrance Day is observed on 11th November yearly. However, for us the date was changed to 15th January annually to accommodate the commemoration of the end of the Nigerian Civil War,’’ he said.