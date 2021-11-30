Buhari promises women, girl-child protection against domestic violence

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed solidarity with Nigerian women as they observe 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Against Women and Girls from November 25 to December 10, 2021.

While identifying the womenfolk, the president reiterated his administration’s commitment to protecting women, girls from any form of gender-based violence while assuring that their rights would be guaranteed at all times.

The president spoke on Tuesday when he received in audience the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen in State House, Abuja, saying his government was against any form of violence and would work with relevant stakeholders to protect the women and girls.

According to the president, “women are the bedrock of the society and are largely responsible for stabilising the home front.

“My faith in the capability of Nigerian women remains steadfast as exemplified by the key positions they occupy in the present administration. I assure you that I will always be here for you and you can count on my support in your activities.”

The minister had briefed president Buhari on various enlightenment activities of her ministry towards the international campaign, noting that the ministry was working tirelessly to restore the dignity of women, girls and uphold their rights.

She further explained that the 16-day activism with the theme, “Orange the World: END VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN NOW!” which started Thursday, November 25 which was the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women will continue until Friday, December 10, 2021, the World Human Rights Day.

Dame Tallen thereafter presented the president with commemorative items to mark his identification with Nigerian women.

