Buhari promises to step up security measures across Southeast

In his two-day visit to Ebonyi, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, expressed concern over the spate of insecurity in the southeast region and reiterated his pledge to protect Nigerians from terrorists and those causing breakdown of law and order in the region.

Buhari who expressed his condolences to victims of recent attacks said he is deeply concerned about the insecurity ravaging the Southwest and has directed security agencies to flush out those perpetrating violence in the region.

The president said that the government is obligated to protect the lives and properties of citizens and would ensure that anyone found with ammunition other than security operatives will be seen as a threat to the peaceful coexistence of the country.

“My worry is for our hardworking and innocent civilians, for whom life is already tough and would like to earn a decent and honest living. There are many that fit this profile and the government owes them that obligation to protect lives and property”

‘‘I will once again repeat, no one has the right to carry an AK-47, and anyone seen in any part of the country doing so and is not a law enforcement officer is a threat to our peaceful coexistence and should be treated as such,’’ he said.

While responding to the request made by Igbo Leaders on the release of the Biafra leader, Nmandi Kanu, he said only the court can determine his release.

“I have listened carefully to the various appeals from the elders to the traditional leaders regarding a wide range of options, and as I have said previously this matter remains in the full purview of the courts where it will be properly adjudicated.”

The President lauded the runway reconstruction of the Akanu Ibiam International airport and ongoing work upgrade of the International Terminal Building. He also assured Ndigbo that the N200 billion Second Niger Bridge and 10km six-lane expressway in Onitsha and Asaba will be completed before the end of the year.

Buhari revealed that the 5.5 million dollars Diagnostic Centre in Umuahia is already operational.

On his part, Ebonyi state gov, Dave Umahi, while commending the president said he would be remembered for always coming to the rescue of the Igbo people. He urged southern leaders to find a solution to the issues rocking the region.

The Governor, therefore, urged the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo to meet with elder statesman, Mbazuluike Amaechi, the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), South East, the Chairman of southeast Traditional Rulers Council, Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer and some other leaders to derive a solution to the challenges facing the region.

He expressed optimism over his presidential bid and said that the presidency should be zoned to the South East region for fairness, equity, and justice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

