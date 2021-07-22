Buhari promises to reform education sector, increases allocation, others

Ahead of next year’s budget, President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to reform and increase allocations to the country’s education sector, in other to improve the quality of education, saying this sector will continue to be my government’s priority.

Buhari said that, aside from increasing the allocation to the sector, the government under his administration would be embarking on reform of the sector to bring the desired change to the society.

The president gave the assurance that more emphasis would be given to the improvement of education while receiving the proprietress, principal, and students of a private school, Premier Pacesetters School, Daura, at his house.

According to the president, we will allocate an increasing share of resources to improve learning in the country in our effort to reform the educational sector.

The President, who interacted with some of the children, emphasized the importance of character, in addition to learning, and urged the schoolchildren not to lose sight of the aspirations of the country.

Responding, the school proprietress, Celine Friday, conveyed to the President the Sallah greetings of staff and students of the institution and commended the special attention given to education by the Buhari administration.

Friday, through a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, used the opportunity to appeal for federal government assistance to private schools in rural communities.

