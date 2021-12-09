Buhari promises to end cultism, bullying across schools after Oromoni’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that the unwarranted death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr’s, a former student of Dowen College, Lekki, would serve as needed leverage to end issues bordering on cultism and bullying across schools in the country.

He said that the unfortunate incident would spurred necessary action, needed policies and partnership among relevant stakeholders to end the menace of bullying and cultism in citadel of learning across Nigeria.

While commiserating with family of the deceased, the president assured that the incident would be thoroughly investigated and the appropriate punishment would meted out to anyone found culpable in the circumstances that led to Sylvester’s death.

Through a statement by Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president noted that the tragic incident would lead to proffering permanent solution to cases of bullying and cultism in every learning environment.

“For several days now, the nation has been gripped by the news of the tragic incident at Dowen College, in Lagos with morbid details constantly emerging of how our young son, Sylvester Oromoni (Junior) met his death.

“The killing of Sylvester, one of our bright youngsters doing excellently in school, bringing joy to the family and if this incident is truly arising from bullying or cultism, the President assures that it must act as a trigger leading to a permanent solution to this recurring problem.

“I share the anger and grief up and down the country following this incident. On behalf of my family and I, and the government of the federation, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the Oromoni family, the government and people of Lagos State and give the firm assurance that this incident will be thoroughly investigated and the appropriate punishment meted out to all those who are culpable.”

“The president urges the Police to continue the ongoing investigation until they get to the root of the matter in order for the law to take its course, assuring that justice will be done, no matter who is involved,” the statement said.

