Buhari promises Tinubu, other APC candidates support ahead 2023 elections

The president, Muhammadu Buhari has promised to support the All Progressive Congress APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu and other candidates ahead 2023 general elections.

The Nigerian leader warned decamped party members and some others who are still in court against official candidates of the APC that they are on their own and nobody outside the party should link what they are doing to him

Buhari said that he would continue to support the party at all levels to enforce discipline, synchronisation and coordination.

Through a statement released by his media aide, Garba Shehu, yesterday in Abuja, Buhari said that the stand is clear that only those candidates fielded by the APC would enjoy the support of the President and that they are the ones he would campaign for.

According to him, the party would welcome support for its candidates at all levels by other parties.

The statement read in part: “The Presidency wishes to put it on record, and at the same time, reassure faithful party members that President Muhammadu Buhari remains a ‘disciplined soldier’ of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“And will, in all the coming elections, support only those candidates fielded by the party and no other.

“This is a warning to decamped party members and some others who are still in court against official candidates of the APC that they are on their own and nobody outside the party tent should link what they are doing to President Buhari.

“The President wishes to be quoted as saying that he is the `occupant of the high office of the President by the Grace of God who used the instrumentality of the APC to bring him to power with a historic verdict in 2015.’

“In 2019, he was returned with a bigger majority. For the first time, a non-PDP government came to power with a huge majority after 16 years of the Fourth Republic.

“His constant refrain is: `I will not betray or undermine my party by supporting candidates other than those of the APC.’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

