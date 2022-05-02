Buhari promises Nigerians victory over terrorists, others

Following the Kaduna train attack that has left over 100 people still hostage in the den of terrorists, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has promised Nigerians victory over insurgents who terrorize the peace and security of the country.

Buhari said that the battle waged against terrorists, who falsely masquerade under the name of Islam is approaching its conclusion and victory is certain.

The president disclosed that the fight against terrorism has been long and hard and that with efforts of security personnel across the country the final victory over Boko Haram and its offshoots’ final embers would be a feat is near.

Highlighting some of the achievements made in regards to security, Buhari noted that last month, the leader of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) was killed in an airstrike and that since the New Year, thousands of fighters have surrendered to enter rehabilitation programmes.

He stated that the territories the bandits used to occupy are now seeing the return of those who were forced to flee their barbarity and that normality has began to return to the Northeast.

“It is a long process. Yet it is one we are together, now embarking upon. With the designation of bandit groups as terrorists, the challenges of banditry and kidnapping are being tackled differently in the North-western and North central states where the latest military acquisitions and the Armed Forces are being fanned out across the region to thwart acts of terror.”” he said.

Through a statement released by the president’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, Yesterday, in Abuja, Buhari expressed best wishes to Muslims in Nigeria and across the world celebrating the Eid-el-Fitr occasion.

He further urged Muslims to see the period of fasting as a moment of reflection this year as Ramadan offers hope and a new beginning which every they must embrace as they celebrate.

