Buhari promises Nigerians protection from adulterated products, social injustices

President Muhammadu Buhari, has promised Nigerians to ensure consumer protection from adulterated products, social injustices amongst others in the country.

Buhari, who reiterated the commitment of his administration to ensure the respect and protection of consumers for the second time said Nigerians welfare was paramount in order to give them the best.

The Nigerian leader had reacted to the issue of petroleum product shortages linked to the inadvertent supply of products of foreign origin into the Nigerian market said that the consumer protection right in the country needs to be stiffer to avoid such occurrence.

Buhari was said to have ordered that producers and providers of consumable products be held accountable for substandard services and or products sold by them, adding that it was detrimental to consumers.

According to the president on Monday, the protection of consumer interests is a priority of the present administration and is ready to take all necessary measures to protect consumers from hazardous products, loss, or injuries from the consumption of substandard goods.

As gathered, the president had returned to Abuja, on Feb. 7, after participating in the 35th Ordinary Session of Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia,

