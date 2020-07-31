Buhari promises military arms procurement, other logistics to end Boko Haram

Days after gunmen attacked Borno State Governor’s convoy, President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attack and expressed shock at the renewed attacks perpetrated by Boko Haram and bandits in the country, promising to release more funds to Nigerian military for procurement of arms and ammunition to end their activities.

Buhari said that the funds became necessary following spread of banditry to North-Central and North-West and the insurgents’ attacks in Borno required that the unwanted security situation be curbed before it escalates to other regions.

The President in an interview after performing the Eid prayers with his family and aides on Friday, described the insecurity situation in the country as very disturbing.

Buhari said that while much had been achieved, security-wise, from the situation he inherited in 2015, more still needed to be done to address the insecurity in Nigeria.

According to him, considering the security situation on the ground when he came to office, Nigerians know that we have done our best but what is coming out of the North West and North Central is very disturbing.

Responding to a specific question on the performance of the Service Chiefs which recently, he said needed to get better, the President said that the Military, the Police, and other security agencies are working hard.

“We are making available resources to them to even do better,” he assured, adding that “from the reports I am getting, they could do much better…they could do much better. But we are keeping them on the alert all the time to do their duties.”