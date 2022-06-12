Buhari promises free, fair electoral process during 2023 elections

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised Nigerians a free, fair and transparent electoral process during the 2023 general elections.

Buhari noted that Nigerians should remember that June 12th, 2023 would be exactly 30 years from the 1993 Presidential elections in honour of the national hero for democracy, M.K.O Abiola and that they must all work together to ensure the transition is done in a peaceful manner.

He said that he is hopeful that the country could achieve it as all registered political parties has conducted their primaries to select their candidates for the 2023 general elections.

According to the president, these primaries were peaceful and orderly as those who won were magnanimous in their victories and those who lost were gracious in defeat while those aggrieved opted to seek judicial justice as opposed to jungle justice.

” I am also promising you a free, fair and transparent electoral process. And I am pleading with all citizens to come together and work with Government to build a peaceful and prosperous nation.

I followed the party primaries closely from the state level to the Presidential level. I was very impressed to see across all the political parties that, most candidates ran issued based campaigns. The language and tone throughout were on the whole measured and controlled.” he said.

Buhari emphasized that as the country moved into the general election campaign season, Nigerians must sustain a mature attitude to campaigning and ultimately, voting.

He further cautioned that they should not see it as a “do or die” affair but remember democracy is about the will of the majority. There must be winners and losers.

