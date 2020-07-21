Buhari promises ECOWAS leaders’ collaboration on Mali crisis 

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) commitment to ending the political crisis in the Republic of Mali, saying he would consult with key leaders of ECOWAS countries in order to find a solution to the crisis.

It would be recalled that Mali, had been rocked by protests against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who has spent two out of the five years’ second term in office, after a resistance group, M5, is insisting that the Constitutional Court must be dissolved, and the President resign before peace can return to the country.

The crisis had erupted after the court nullified results of 31 parliamentary seats in the polls held recently, awarding victory to other contenders, which the resistance group said was at the instigation of President Keita. Riots on July 10 had led to the killing of some protesters by security agents, causing the crisis to spiral out of control, hence the intervention by ECOWAS.

However, President Buhari, after receiving reports from ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali, former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Tuesday, pledged ECOWAS leaders’ commitment to bringing lasting peace to the country.

“We will ask the President of Niger, who is the Chairman of ECOWAS to brief us as a group, and we will then know the way forward,” President Buhari was quoted as saying in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

The President thanked Dr. Jonathan for his comprehensive brief on the situation in Mali, “which you had been abreast with since when you were the sitting Nigerian President.”

Earlier, the former President filled in President Buhari on his activities as Special Envoy to restore amity to the country.

“ECOWAS can’t preside over the removal of an elected President. Not even the African Union (AU), or the United Nations (UN) can do it. Leaders must be elected and leave under constitutional processes, otherwise, we would have Banana republics all over the place,” Dr. Jonathan said.

The former President was at State House, Abuja, in company of President of ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou.