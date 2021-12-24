Buhari promises Boko Haram, banditry free Nigeria before 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that before his administration lapsed in 2023, he would do all within his government’s power to ensure issues bordering on insecurity, particularly Boko haram, banditry and all forms of terrorism become history.

He added that he would also exploit all bilateral relations to ensure all forms of terrorism and terrorists are root out of the country and normalcy restored while Nigerians continue to live in peace and harmony such that would ensure prosperity of all citizens.

The president who admitted that despite the remarkable successes generally recorded on security, there were still challenges, killings and banditry across the nation, noting that he has ordered the security agencies to intensify efforts in winning the war against terrorism.

Buhari, who made the promise in Christmas message to Nigerians contained in a statement released to journalists by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said that he would be partnering with regional blocks across the continent to protect Nigeria and Nigerians.

According to him, our courageous security forces, bolstered by the necessary support from this administration, daily confront the wicked ones amongst us, who continue to threaten the peace of the land.

“Recently, during the meeting with fellow Heads of State of the ECOWAS, I discussed the need to intensify efforts to jointly confront this menace causing instability in our sub-region.

“I am confident that with the renewed commitment and empowerment of our committed security personnel, all these issues which inflict pain and trauma on us will soon be history.

“Let us utilize the opportunity that this festive period brings to encourage ourselves so that the machinations of the wicked ones in our midst will find no place to thrive,” the statement said.

While rejoicing with Christians in Nigeria as they join fellow believers all over the world to celebrate the season, the president said that the occasion represent “a special period that brings peoples of the world together with one purpose; to celebrate togetherness, joy, peace, and above all, to share love with one another through exchange of goodwill and gifts.’

“Christmas is a season when hope is rekindled. Hope, Peace, Joy, Love are the recurring themes of this time.

It is in the midst of hardship that the true test of a nation emerges.

“I urge Nigerians to invoke the indomitable spirit in us and see the present order of things as a phase that will also pass, just like other unsavory situations in the nation’s history. This government will not abandon the promises made to Nigerians for a better lease of life. The diversification of the economy embarked upon is yielding fruits.

“We shall continue to create opportunities for our teeming youths to ventilate their tremendous energy.

As we felicitate with family, friends, colleagues, associates, let us spare moments to reach out to the less privileged. I assure my compatriots that this administration remains resolute at ensuring that the standard of living of the average Nigerian is elevated,” the statement added.

