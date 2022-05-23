Buhari promises Air Force, Military adequate welfare, regular training for officers

President Muhammad Buhari has promised Nigerian Air Force and other military officers the provision of modern equipment and improved welfare packages that commensurate with their effort in the fight against terrorism and other criminality across the country.

Buhari said that the Nigerian Air Force and other military officers have contributed to ensure the country remain an independent Nation and that their welfare was considered as paramount for his administration.

The President gave the assurance on Monday at the NAF 58th Anniversary held in Kano which was also attended by the State Governor, Abdullah Ganduje.

According to Buhari, who said that, “security has transformed to a formidable and resilient air force which is positioned to tackle both contemporary and future security challenges”.

“The Nigeria Air Force has been able to meet with constitutionally responsibilities, thereby justifying the government’s enormous support in the last 7years”, the President acknowledged.

He noted that, “the arm forces has witnessed tremendous improvement in the past seven years, in particular the provision of modern equipment and personnel motor through enhanced welfare are also ongoing”.

The President’s administration acquired new air platforms for the Nigerian Air Force, hence, he reiterated that, “this huge investment is a capacity development of the Nigeria Air Force and help to turn the tide against terrorist and other violence happening in our Nation”.

In furtherance of the drive to continue to modernize the Arm Forces, President Buhari noted that, “we have approved the procurement of more platforms such as the aircraft, some modern helicopter and gunships for the Nigerian Air Force to enable it to make our airspace more effectively”.

Buhari commended the effort of the Air Forces, hence he noted, “as we celeberate the Nigerian Air Force at 58, I hereby congratulate the Commandant Chief of Air Staff, Officers, Airmen and Air-women, and the civilian staff of the Air Force for the good work they are doing to support the government defense and security for the States

“I commend most importantly the high level of discipline, loyalty to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in their support of democratic values”, he mentioned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

