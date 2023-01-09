Buhari promises Adamawa APC first female governorship candidate supports

Less than eight weeks to the 2023 general election, President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to give the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Adamawa governorship poll, Aisha Binani, massive support to ensure she becomes the first elected female governor in the country.

Buhari said that this formed part of reasons he picked Adamawa, to ensure the election of the governorship candidate and create history in the country.

He stated this on Monday after presenting her with the party’s flag before the crowd of supporters at the Lamido of Adamawa’s Palace and campaigning for the APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The president said the election of Binani as the next Governor of Adamawa would open opportunities for women in the country and send a signal to the world about Nigeria’s leadership maturity.

Buhari declared his support for the gubernatorial candidate and assured her of moral support for her success in the forthcoming polls.

He said, “I came here to make sure that from the end of Nigeria to other places, I want to identify with the candidate, Binani, and other candidates.

“We are here to ensure that Sen. Binani becomes the first female elected governor God willing. Her election will speak to Nigeria and the world through Adamawa State.

“I thank you very much for all the support. I want everyone to support her to win. And for those in opposition to us, I wish them the best of luck,” he said.

“We will give her our moral support. The women have been fighting from a distance, let them now come close, and also share in leadership”, the president added.

Earlier at the Lamido of Adamawa’s Palace, the state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, expressed gratitude to Buhari for the presidential interventions in the state.

“I want to use this opportunity to welcome you to your second home, Adamawa State. We want to thank you for various and several projects in Adamawa. All our proposals for the state have been approved. We will not get tired of receiving you in the state. We will continue to pray for you. We love you and admire you.

“You have done well and surpassed what is expected of a leader. I wish you well and all the best in the campaigns,” the Governor added.

