Buhari prioritises education, security, others as 3yrs focus

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that he would have achieved more in education, security, healthcare, security, and other six areas listed as his priority by end of his second term of four years tenure in 2023.
He explained that his administration would use the remaining years in office to improve access to quality education, health care, and enhance productivity that would cement his campaign promise of taking Nigerians to the next level.
President Buhari noted that the nine priority mandates were already reflected in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, a medium-term initiative pioneered by his administration to restore economic growth and development while leveraging the resourcefulness and resilience of the citizens.