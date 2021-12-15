Buhari prevented Nigeria from becoming Islamic state – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has disclosed that no administration had done more in the area of tackling insecurity and restoring normalcy across the country, saying President Muhammadu Buhari had remained committed to uniting and protecting Nigerians from all forms of terrorism.

He explained that without the president’s commitment and resolve, the terrorist could have achieved their aim of declaring an Islamic State in Nigeria, which could have made it harder in breaking their dominance chain and put Nigeria and Nigerians in danger.

The minister noted that it was surprising that despite the president’s visible achievement in that regard, the polity has recently been awash with heightened commentary laced with politicking and sheer absurdity on the security situation in the country.

According to him, it is easy to forget where we are coming from. Today, we only look at the current situation, without wondering what would have been had this president not taken the bull by the horns, as far as security is concerned.

“After all, in 2014, Boko Haram declared a Caliphate in Gwoza after capturing Bama and Gamboru as well as other towns and villages in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa. They installed their own Emirs, collected taxes and flew their flag before the military dislodged them. Perhaps they could have achieved their aim of declaring an Islamic State in Nigeria, if President Buhari had not acted decisively,” the minister said while briefing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

While admitting that banditry and kidnapping have added to the state of insecurity, Mohammed argued that Buhari has also continued to provide quality leadership for security agencies to decisively tackle the cankerworm of insecurity.

“No Administration in Nigeria’s recent history has provided the security agencies with the hardware needed to tackle insecurity as that of President Buhari, in addition to raising the morale of our security men and women. The army, navy, the air force and the police, among others, have also been receiving modern hardware to strengthen their arsenal.

“Despite all this, President Buhari has not relented, constantly presiding over meetings of security chiefs to get an update and also issue necessary directives, and not missing any opportunity to offer succour to his countrymen and women, when necessary.

“The skewed narrative in certain quarters that the President has not shown enough empathy is glib talk. The President has also continued to work with our neighboring countries and indeed our Western partners to tackle insecurity, especially terrorism.

“President Buhari has done so much, under very difficult economic and social conditions, to tackle insecurity in our country. Not only has he done so much. President Buhari continues to do much more to keep Nigerians safe. To say he has nothing more to offer is untrue, fallacious and smacks of dirty politicking.

“By boosting the number and capacity of our fighting forces, Mr. President is putting them in good stead to tackle insecurity not just during the life of his Administration but long after he would have left office. President Buhari is leaving a legacy of security, infrastructural development, economic prosperity and social cohesion for Nigeria. This may not seem obvious today, amidst daunting challenges, but posterity will be kind to this President,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

