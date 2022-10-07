Buhari presents N20.15trn 2023 budget before lawmakers

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented before the two chambers of the National Assembly a proposed 20.51 trillion budget for the 2023 financial year, aimed at strengthening the country’s infrastructures, boosting the economy, and addressing challenges confronting the citizens.

The total fund proposed by the government benchmarked on $70 per barrel crude oil was above the earlier proposal of N19.76 trillion approved in 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) submitted and approved by the National Assembly.

Buhari said that the appropriation bill before the house tagged the budget of fiscal sustainability and transition, would further lay a solid foundation for the incoming administration.

At the presentation on Friday, the president noted that the budget was prepared to achieve the strategic objectives of the National Development Plan 2021 to 2025 which aimed to ensure the stability of the macroeconomic; human development, and food security.

Other areas the budget aimed to achieve under the development plan were improved business environment; energy sufficiency; improving transport infrastructure, and promoting industrialization focusing on Small and Medium Scale Enterprises.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

