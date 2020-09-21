Buhari preaches peace, tolerance among Kaduna residents

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians, particularly Kaduna State residents to eschew all forms of violence and actions that can worsen security situations across the state, saying the people must work together toward achieving lasting peace in the state and Nigeria.

He explained that the call had become imperative after history has shown that continuous acrimony and violence among people of any geographical location had proven to be a stumbling block to the development of such areas, states, and nations.

The President noted that though the security situations in the area had escalated lately, the Federal Government in collaboration with the state government was putting the issues in the front burner with every form of avenues being explored for lasting peace in the state.

Speaking on Monday during a virtual opening of the Fifth Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit themed KADInvest 5.0, Infrastructure, Industrialisation, and Innovation, President Buhari residents to cooperate with government and security agencies toward secure peace and harmony across the state.

According to him, development will only take place when energies are collectively channeled to building, instead of destruction of lives and property.

“We must live together as brothers and sisters because without peace, development cannot take place.

“I wish to commend the efforts of the Kaduna State Government to establish its credentials as one of the new investment destinations of choice in Nigeria. These efforts have received just recognition in the response of the business community which has put in new investments in the state.

“This is a further affirmation of the ranking of the state as Number One for Ease of Doing Business by the World Bank’s Doing Business Report 2018. I call on the Kaduna State Government to keep up these laudable efforts and surpass the impressive results already attained,’’ President Buhari was quoted as saying in a statement released to newsmen by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

He noted that the success of state governments in attracting investments, creating jobs, and increasing their internally generated revenues would be critical to the development of the entire country.

“Therefore, I am impressed that the Kaduna State Government has from inception used KADInvest as a serious platform for showcasing its investment potentials. The state’s commitment to consistent implementation of the Ease of Doing Business Charter is exemplary, including its ability to increase its Internally Generated Revenue to N44bn in 2019 from N13bn in 2015 without hiking tax rates. This is very laudable.’’

The President congratulated the state government for making KADInvest a regular fixture on the investment calendar, held annually since 2016, adding that his administration would continue to support efforts to attract job-creating investments.

“We believe that much can be done at the sub-national level to drive human capital development and expand economic opportunity. I note with delight the massive investments in infrastructure upgrade Kaduna State is executing through the urban renewal programmes in Kaduna, Kafanchan, and Zaria.

“Given the track record since 2015, I have no doubt that the Kaduna State Government and its private sector partners will take full advantage of the economic windows that are being opened by Federal Government investments such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline.

“The state government should afford full cooperation and support to cross-border federal projects such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline and the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Highway,’’ he added.