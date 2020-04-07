Buhari prays for Boris Johnson’s quick recovery  

By Idowu Abdullahi,

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has called on the United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to be strong and recovers quickly from the deadly coronavirus as the world battles the pestilence.

He explained that the support had become imperative following fatalities recorded across the globe occasioned by the pandemic, and that each countries need their leader at this trying times.

Recall that Johnson was admitted to a London hospital on Sunday evening following ‘persistent symptoms’ of coronavirus shown by the 55-year-old Prime Minister.

However, Buhari, in a statement through a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday, wished the UK leader a quick recovery, adding that the world awaits him to resume his leadership position.

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari wishes Prime Minister Boris Johnson a quick recovery and restoration to full health.

“President Buhari’s sympathy and solidarity are with the British leader as he battles COVID-19 personally, and with the British people as their country battles the devastating effects of the pandemic.

“President Buhari prays that Prime Minister Johnson will soon be well enough to resume his great leadership of his country at this most trying time in global history.” the statement read.