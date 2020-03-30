Buhari postpones lockdown in Ogun after governor’s appeal

By News Desk

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved postponement of the earlier curfew imposed on Ogun State, barely 24 hours after giving the pronouncement to prevent continued spread of the virus in the country.

Ogun State, Lagos State and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were among the three cities that were listed in the President’s speech as states where movement must be restricted due to high cases of coronavirus in Lagos.

Confirming the postponement, the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Monday, while inspecting 128-bed isolation centres located within the premises of HID Awolowo Model School, Ikenne Remo, said that with the approval, the lockdown of the state has been shifted to Friday.

Worried by the impact the decision would have on the residents, Abiodun disclosed that state government made a request to the President, seeking shift of the lockdown which was supposed to take place on Monday night to Friday, April 3, 2020, and it has been granted.

According to him, the request was made to the Presidents to allow residents of Ogun to prepare for the lockdown by providing food for the people.

The governor said the lockdown would now commence on Friday and would be total except those on essential services.

He added that the state had procured 20 ventilators for use at the isolation centres.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari in his nationwide address on Sunday evening directed that Ogun State should be on lockdown for a period of 14 days to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.