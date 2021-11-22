Buhari places African unity, peaceful coexistence responsibility on women

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged women to rise up to the task of nation building by supporting leaders in the African continent to facilitate peace process that would augment efforts geared toward developing, achieving unity and peaceful coexistence across the black nations.

He added that the call had become imperative in line with African leaders commitment to equal rights for all gender, adding that it was important stakeholders across the continent begin to exploits the women’s willpower as agents of change to foster peace and stability.

The president also urged African leaders and other stakeholders to support the women in realising their core objective of building a peaceful society through giving them fair representation at the decision-making level in all tiers of governments.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the 9th General Assembly of the African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) on Monday in Abuja, Buhari pledged support to the resolutions of the AFLPM, which he claimed, was aimed at promoting peace and development in the continent.

Furthermore, the Nigerian leader expressed concern that peace has become an elusive subject that affects development in many regions of Africa. ”The activities of insurgents and bandits have led to more widespread displacement and poverty. It is not in doubt that women and children are the worst affected by the breakdown of peace.

”Therefore, as mothers, I believe, you are in a better position to drive the processes of peace and actions where necessary. Indeed, I’m happy to know that your forum has been working towards promoting peaceful coexistence within the continent in so many ways,” he said.

President Buhari congratulated the Nigerian First Lady, Dr Aisha Buhari, for acquiring a piece of land on behalf of all First Ladies for the development of a secretariat for the Mission in Abuja. ”It gladdens my heart to know that when completed the secretariat will serve several purposes including creating employment opportunities as well as generating income for sustainability,” he said.

The 9th General Assembly of the AFLPM unanimously elected the First Lady of Nigeria as the new President. In her acceptance speech, Dr Aisha Buhari pledged to execute her new responsibility with total commitment, urging her colleagues to work in unison towards a glorious destiny for Africa.

”With all sense of humility, I accept my election as the incoming 9th President of the African First Ladies Peace Mission. I want to sincerely thank all my colleagues for your continuous support and understanding and for entrusting me with this great responsibility.

”I pledge to execute my responsibility with total commitment and in accordance to the Missions laid down regulations. Your Excellences, Gentlemen of the Press, as you are aware, the task before us is a collective commitment hence the cooperation of all us is needed for the overall success of the African First Ladies Peace Mission.

”On my own part, I assure you that I will discharge the affairs of my office with honesty, dedication and inclusivity. My dear colleagues as we conclude this Summit, let history guide us to ensure that the Africa we bequeath to our children today is better than the one we inherited. Let us commit ourselves to working together towards achieving a glorious destiny for all Africans,” she said.

