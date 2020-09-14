Buhari, others console Sokoto former governor over daughter’s demise

President Muhammadu Buhari, alongside Governors forum have expressed sadness over the death of Sadiya, daughter of Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

Sen. Wamakko who happened to be the former governor of Sokoto State, loss his daughter last week Thursday during childbirth in the hospital every efforts to save her life.

The Nigeria president, Muhammed Buhari, said it is touching to loss a young promising woman even though death is respecter of no age and status.

In a condolence statement by the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Monday, Buhari prays Allah grant the deceased eternal bliss and give the family fortitude to bear the loss.

“My heart and prayers go out to Sen. Wamakko and his family members over this loss.”

“I share the pain and grief of Senator Wamakko; I pray to Allah to comfort him and give him the fortitude to overcome this great loss of a dear daughter.” he reiterated.

Similarly, the Nigeria Governor’s Forum(NGF) also condole with Wamakko’s family, described the loss as unnecessary tragedey that shook the whole Sokoto state.

The Chairman of the Forum, Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, in a condolence message on behalf of his colleagues expressed deep grief over the sudden demise of Sadiya.

“This is a sad development for which we cannot question our creator. Even as we grieve over the demise of this young and promising woman.

“We must accept it as the will of Allah and pray that Allah will forgive her sins and grant her eternal rest in Jannatul Fiddausi.”