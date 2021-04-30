Buhari, Osinbajo, service chiefs in closed-door emergency security meeting

As part of measures to find lasting solutions to insecurity challenges bedeviling Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and other critical stakeholders in the security are currently in an emergency closed-door meeting in Abuja.

Top of the agenda at the ongoing emergency security meeting taking place at the First Lady Conference room was said to include proffering solution to violent attacks across the nation, including those on national assets, security personnel, and formations.

Dignitaries present at the emergency meeting include Secretary to the Government of the Federation-Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and Defense Minister, Major-General Bashir Magashi (Rtd); and National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

Others are Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff; Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff; Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amoo.

The acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali is also in attendance.

