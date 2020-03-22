Buhari, Osinbajo sensitise women on coronavirus preventive measures

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

Worried by the increase in coronavirus cases recorded in Nigeria, the first lady, Aisha Buhari, and wife of the vice president, Dolapo Osinbajo, have intensified campaigns to curb the virus spread in the country.

To sensitize women on the need for prevention, Osinbajo posted on her social media handle on Sunday, reasons women must protect themselves from contracting coronavirus.

The campaign, according to Osinbajo, was to also celebrate international Mothers day in the country.

She said: “God bless all our mothers in Jesus name, amen. Its Mother’s day today. Stay safe!”