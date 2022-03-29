Buhari doubles security around rail lines after Kaduna train attack

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies to conclude all processes for the implementation of integrated security surveillance and monitoring solution around Kaduna-Abuja and Lagos-Ibadan railway lines, to prevent further attacks on transport facilities across the country.

Buhari, meanwhile, directed the management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to speedily repair the damaged section on the Kaduna-Abuja line and resume normal service without delay.

He gave these directives on Tuesday after receiving briefs from the Service Chiefs on reasons for the attacks and possible solutions to forestall future occurrences on transport facilities and troubled zones across Nigeria.

The security chiefs were led by Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Faruk Yahaya, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, as well as Major General Samuel Adebayo, the Chief of Defence Intelligence and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Yusuf Bichi in the State House.

Additionally, the President charged the law enforcement chiefs to bring back all passengers kidnapped and ensure that each of the callous terrorists is hunted down and made to face justice for their heinous acts as no one or group should be allowed to make the country prostrate.

Buhari reiterated his earlier directive that the military should deal ruthlessly with terrorists. He asked them to be more decisive and not spare anyone unlawfully wielding the AK 47 weapon, saying no one should be allowed to hold the country to ransom.

While strongly condemning the bombing of the passenger train yesterday, the president described the attack on the transport facilities as bad and a matter of grave concern.

According to the President, “like most Nigerians, I am deeply pained by its occurrence, the second of its type, which has resulted in the death of a yet to be determined number of passengers and others who suffered injuries.

“The attack on the train, a safe means of transport to many, is callous; and our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers for the injured,” he said.

The President commended the Law Enforcement agencies for their prompt response and emergency personnel who were responsible for the evacuation and treatment of the injured persons.

