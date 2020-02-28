Buhari orders suspension of Amnesty programme coordinator 

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate suspension of Presidential Amnesty Programme Coordinator, Prof. Charles Dokubo, over alleged financial misappropriation.

The order to suspend Dokubo came after the President examined reports of caretaker committee inaugurated to investigate numerous allegations and petitions surrounding activities of the Amnesty Programme designed to addressing welfare challenges of militants in the country.

During the investigation, it was gathered that the committee examined how allocated resources were utilized in consonance with government’s objective of alleviating problems in the Niger Delta region and stamping out corruption in the Amnesty Programme.

While submitting their report, the committee set up by National Security Adviser (NSA) recommended that to the President that Amnesty Programme coordinator be suspended.

Buhari, in a statement signed on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated that the recommendation has been approved and takes effects immediately.

The President, however, directed that the Caretaker Committee, which reviewed the programme activities, should oversee the programme henceforth, with a view to ensuring that government objectives are achieved.