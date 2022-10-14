Buhari only reward his boys with national honors- Galadima

The Secretary of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to award over 400 Nigerians and foreigners with national honours, describing the move as a misplacement of priority.

Galadima said that no fewer than 440 among 470 honourees should have been jailed by the administration for engaging in actions that were against the country’s constitution, rather, the Buhari-led administration rewarded them for inflicting pain on Nigerians.

He advocated that national honours should not be bestowed on anyone in public offices since the accomplishments were achieved with taxpayers’ money and not personal funding.

The NNPP chieftain, who was a major supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari before they parted ways, faulted the move barely three days after over 400 citizens and foreigners were conferred with national honours ranging from Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger to Federal Republic Medals.

Among those that received honours from the president include the President of the World Bank, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, business magnate, Kessington Adebutu (CFR); Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero (CFR); Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III (CFR).

Others also honoured posthumously were former Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari (CFR); former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru; and Aircraft Man, Matthew Oyedepo.

Expressing his displeasure over the national honours, Galadima, who appeared on a national television programme, alleged that many awardees allegedly have doubtful characters.

He said, “When you say Buba Galadinma, did you use engineer, Alhaji or whatsoever? I have never taken a chieftaincy title and even the Galadima, if I have my way and if not that it is on my school certificates from primary to university level, I could have dropped the word (Galadima) because that is a traditional title and I don’t need it.

“Let me tell you, of the 447 people that were given these national awards, I think 440 of them need to be in prisons rather than parading themselves as people who deserved an honour. Of what purpose is the honour? What is an honour for some of these people? It is a reward for the boys and you know General Muhammadu Buhari himself has severally accused Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, late president Musa Yar’Ádua and Goodluck Jonathan of giving awards, medals and national honours to people of doubtful characters.

“Who is it among those that he gave these national honours have impeccable characters? for me, these awards should be given to people who have retired with unblemished careers and have not been followed by either ICPC or EFCC.

“Better still, be given to those who died in national service. I will rather give it to a cook that knows how to cook better than give it to a recharge card seller turned trillionaire and that is my view.”

