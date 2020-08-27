Buhari, Okonjo-Iweala, others congratulate Adeshina after re-election

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, on his re-election for a second term of five years as the President of African Development Bank (AfDB).

He explained that the congratulatory message had become imperative following Adesina’s outstanding performance which reflected the brilliancy Nigerians were known for and led to his reelection.

The President who described the former minister’s reelection as deserving enjoined Adesina to use his leadership skill judiciously by building on his achievement for the greater benefit of the continent.

Through a statement congratulatory message contained in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said that said it was gratifying that the victory news came during the Council of State meeting, which was attended by former Heads of State, Presidents of the Senate, state governors, some ministers, and senior government officials.

Furthermore, the President lauded the African Union for its endorsement of the AfDB president and to shareholders of the bank who worked tirelessly to ensure the return of Adesina.

“President Buhari believes Dr. Adesina’s versatility, experience at both national and international engagements, will be further deployed to energize the pan-African financial institution, urging him to remain focused and steadfast in pursuing the noble goals of making life better for Africans through various development plans, already captured as High 5s.

“The President rejoices with family, friends, and professional colleagues of Dr. Adesina over the re-election while commending members of staff and Board of Governors of the AfDB for their consistent support for the former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, and his management team.

“While pledging full support of his government to ensure a successful tenure for the AfDB leadership, President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will continue to strengthen Dr. Adesina and his team for greater good to the continent,” the statement said.

On her part, a former Nigerian Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, also described Adesina’s re-election as reassuring and pleasing.