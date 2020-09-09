Buhari okays release of N2.3trn economic recovery funds

As part of measures to mitigate impact of coronavirus on the country’s economy, President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the release of N2.3 trillion economic sustainability plan and the capital projects in the 2020 budget.

This is coming as the President also directed Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure speedy and timely release of funds to MDAs for implementation of the economic sustainability plan.

Buhari said that the approval had become imperative to allow implementation of the plan, policies, programmes and projects aimed at cushioning hardship being faced by Nigerians due to coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking during the end of the two-day First Year Ministerial Performance Review Retreat, yesterday in Abuja, the President assured that upon implementation, the plan, policies, programmes and projects would yield desirable results and return smile to faces of Nigerians.

Furthermore, Buhari enjoined ministers to ensure efficient and transparent utilization of funds released for the implementation of the programmes and projects under the nine priorities areas of government.

“I have directed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and all other responsible agencies to ensure speedy and timely release of funds to MDAs for implementation of the N2.3trn Economic Sustainability Plan and the capital projects in the 2020 budget.

“I also enjoin ministers to ensure that funds released are utilised efficiently and transparently in implementing the programmes and projects under the line priorities areas of government.

“I hereby charge the ministers, permanent secretaries and all heads of parastatals to be continuously conscious of their commitment and responsibilities.

“On behalf of the people of Nigeria, I demand uttermost levels of performance, deliverables and results. I look forward to a result-oriented year with tremendous benefits that will continue to change lives of our people positively,” he said.