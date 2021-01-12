Buhari okays 95 careers, non-career ambassadors’ deployment

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the deployment of 95 careers and non-career ambassadors, over five months after the National Assembly approved their appointments.

Of the 95 ambassadors approved, 43 were career ambassadors while 52 appointees were non-career ambassadors expected to be deployed to different countries to represent the interest of the Nigerian Government.

Buhari’s approval was disclosed in a statement released by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassador Gabriel Aduda, on Tuesday and made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, efforts have commenced immediately to ensure they were received on arrival to their country of designation.

“With this development, the process of requesting Agreement from the prospective host countries have commenced”, the statement read in part.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also informed that there will be an induction course for the Ambassador-Designates and their spouses on a date to be announced shortly.

“The exercise is to prepare and facilitate the movement of the Envoys to their respective Missions. The countries of the assignment were however not made available by the ministry.”