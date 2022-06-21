Buhari nominates Akwa Ibom ex-guber candidate, six others as ministers

As a measure to prevent vacuum in governance, President Muhammadu Buhari has approached the Senate, asking that the lawmakers confirm seven ministerial nominees, picked to replace ministers that resigned to contest for political offices across the country.

The nominees, whose names were sent to the Senate by the president were: Akwa Ibom ex-gubernatorial candidate, Umana Umana, Henry Ikechukwu from Abia State; Ekuma Joseph from Ebonyi State; Goodluck Obia representing Imo State; Umar Yakub from Kano State; Ademola Adegorioye representing Ondo State and Odo Udi was picked from Rivers State.

In a letter read by the President of the Senate on Tuesday, the president requests the Senate to confirm the nominees to replace the former ministers.

It would be recalled that ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development and the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Tayo Alasoadura resigned few weeks to the APC Special convention to pursue their presidential ambitions.

The ministerial nominees are expected to replace those who resigned from the cabinet after they must have been screened and confirmed by the senate.

