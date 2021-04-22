Buhari, Niger Rep. leader agree on joint operations against insurgents

President Muhammadu Buhari and new elected sworn-in Niger Republic President, Mohamed Bazoum, has agreed on joint operations against insurgents and other security challenges bedevilling both countries.

He added that both nations would explore all avenues to strengthen bilateral ties towards stabilising the region and entire African countries for benefits of both countries.

Buhari, who spoke while hosting Bazoum’s who was in Nigeria on his first international visit after being sworn-in as President, assured that Nigeria would do all within its power to “stabilize our region for the benefit of the two countries.”

Buhari said that Nigerians and Nigeriens are people with similar culture, language and ways of life, “and we also share about 1,500 kilometres of land border, so we cannot ignore each other.”

The president congratulated Bazoum on winning the recent presidential election, and his successful inauguration into office.

“You have been in the system for a long time. The only thing is that you had never been President. Now you are one,” the host President said, assuring that Nigeria would assist its close neighbour in diverse ways as required.

On terrorism being perpetrated by Boko Haram, the President observed that Republic of Niger also suffers high casualties, vowing; “We will do all it takes to secure our two countries.”

Furthermore, Buhari commended the immediate past President, Mahamadou Issoufou, for what he described as “his understanding and sacrifices” to help stabilize the region, urging the successor to maintain the institutions his predecessor had established.

On his part, president Bazoum said that he was delighted to make Nigeria his first port of call, noting that the two countries have common interests, “and, therefore, a good relationship is very important.

”On security, he observed that the fact that some Nigerians flee to Niger during terrorist attacks “shows that we need to cooperate, and we will face our challenges together.”