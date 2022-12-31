Buhari must bring back remaining Chibok girls’ before leaving office- Parents

The fathers and mothers of the remaining abducted Chibok school girls have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfill his promises made to them that all abducted schoolchildren from Borno State would be rescued and reunited with their parents.

They claimed that the promises were yet to be fulfilled, appealing that the Nigerian leader should ensure that their girls were brought back before leaving office in May 2023.

They made the appeal on Saturday through a letter written to the President and signed by the aggrieved parents who had been waiting to reunite with their children that were kidnapped from school.

The appeal came barely eight years after 276 female students aged 16 to 18 were kidnapped by the Islamic terrorist group, Boko Haram, from the Government Girls Secondary School in the town of Chibok in Borno. Although some have regained freedom but dozens of others were still held in the terrorists den.

However, the parents in a letter written to the president, signed by Yana Galang and Zanna Lawan on behalf of the parents, and obtained by newsmen, lamented that many of the captured girls by Boko Haram have not still been released till now.

According to the letter titled: “Bring back our daughters before you leave office,” the parents said Buhari had promised to rescue all the girls as he took over power in 2015.

While wishing the president compliment of the season, and a more fulfilling New Year, the parents said as the New Year marked hope and redemption, it was their sincere hope and prayer that Nigeria be lifted out of its current challenges.

“Mr. President, we would like to remind you of the promises you made to us on the remaining rescue of our kidnapped daughters, as we acknowledge your efforts and express our sincere gratitude to your administration for your past effort. However, we request that you fulfill your promise and return our daughters back to us, even if this is going to be the last act of your presidency.

“During your inaugural speech on May 29, 2015, you said and quote: “but we cannot claim to have defeated Boko Haram without rescuing the Chibok girls and all other innocent persons held hostage by insurgents, this government will do all it can to rescue them alive.”

“Recalling your words on April 14th, 2019, 5 years after the abduction of our daughters, you further promised and we quote: “We will not rest until all the remaining girls are back and reunited with their families. I made this promise when I became president, and I will keep it.”

“Mr. President, you reassured us that our daughters will be reunited with us. On April 14th, 2021, a statement titled “Chibok Girls Still on Our Minds” was released and you further reminded us of your promise and reassured us that all our girls will be rescued and reintegrated back into their communities,” they said.

The parents said of the 276 girls that were abducted in 2014, they were disheartened that eight years later and a few months before the end of his administration, 96 of them remained in Boko Haram captivity, subjected to the unimaginable ordeal and abuse at the hands of their captors.

“Mr. President, you promised to be the light that would illuminate our darkness, end our writhing pains, dry our tears, and free us from the shackles of sadness, sorrow, and anguish this trajectory has brought into our existence. When we marked the eighth year’s remembrance of the abduction this year, we didn’t think we would hold any more commemoration, and the truth is that we don’t want to.

“Collectively, we say eight years is too long for a child to be denied the love and care of her family. We, therefore, demand that you make true your promise and bring joy back to our lives, as you hand over to another President to head back to Daura for a deserving rest. We wait patiently for this succour,” they said.