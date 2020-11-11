Buhari mourns Kaduna’s late ex-Gov., Musa, symphatises with family

President Muhammadu Buahri has mourned the passage of former civilian governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, saying his death had left a huge vacuum that would take time to be filled.
Describing the late elderstateman as voice of the voiceless, Buhari maintained that the former governor’s passing would be sorely missed by Nigerians, particularly those who diligently followed his antecedents.
Through a statement released to newsmen on Wednesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President noted that the Musa, until his death, remain committed to Nigeria’s unity and inclusive governance.
Musa, who died at the age of 85 on Wednesday, held office from October 1979 was the first governor to be impeached in Nigeria’s history on 23 June, 1981.
As learnt, the former governor’s remains would be buried on Wednesday afternoon in accordance with Islamic rites.