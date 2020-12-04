Buhari mourns former defense minister, Bali, sends delegation to Plateau

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent delegation to condoled with the people and government of Plateau State over the passing of former Defense Minister, Gen. Domkat Bali.

This is coming as the President described the deceased as illustrious and highly decorated retired military officer, whom patriotism was second to none till he took his last breathe.

Buhari said that the Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi-led federal delegation were billed to visit Bali’s family, and condole with government and people of the state over the loss.

Through a statement released to newsmen by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President, who spoke with the wife of the deceased, Esther on Friday, noted that the family should to solace in the fact that the departed officers distinguished himself in the service of his fatherland.

“The President also commiserated with other family members, friends and professional associates of the former member of the Supreme Military Council and Armed Forces Ruling Council, after rising through the ranks, with a distinguished military career, reaching the peak as Chief of Defence Staff.

“President Buhari believes the records of bravery and patriotism of Gen. Bali, the Ponzhi Tarok, will continue to inspire young military officers, while the foundation he laid in all the commands he headed will always be remembered,” the statement read.

The former minister died on Friday at the age of 80. The deceased was member of the highest decision making body of government during the military era in the 1980s.

He was also a member of the Supreme Military Council from 1984 to 1985 during the Major General Muhammadu Buhari military regime.

Bali also served as member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council from 1985 to 1990 during the regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.