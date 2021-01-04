Buhari mourns ex-UNILAG VC, Ibidapo-Obe, sympathises with family

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of former Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, Prof Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, over what he described as a sudden loss to the education sector and Nigeria at large.

He also commiserated with the academia over the passing of the professor, who is also the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of First Technical University, Ibadan, while condoling with Ibidapo-Obe’s family members and friends over the loss.

Buhari, through a statement on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said that the vacuum created by the university teacher would be hard to fill and that such a dedicated and upright man would be hard to replace.

“The President affirms that the scholar and administrator will be sorely missed by the academia, government and the country as his sudden transition left a gap that will be difficult to fill, considering his contribution to the development of education, with a rich pedigree of being President of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Chairman of the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities and upwardly rising over the years with distinguished career.

“President Buhari condoles with students and staff of the University of Lagos, First Technical University and the Nigeria Universities Commission over the loss, as well as the government and people of Osun State,” the statement said.

Ibidapo-Obe, was former President of the Nigeria Academy of Science, died yesterday at the age of 71.

He attended both Ilesa Grammar School and Igbobi College from 1962 – 1968 and the University of Lagos from 1968 – 1971.

He was awarded a Bachelor of Science [B.Sc.(Hons)] degree in Mathematics in the First Class Division by the University of Lagos, Nigeria in 1971; a Master of Mathematics [M. Maths] degree in Applied Mathematics with a minor in Computer Science in 1973 and a Doctor of Philosophy {PhD} in Civil Engineering with specialization in Applied Mechanics/Systems in 1976 both form the University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

The deceased, married to Olusola, had four children. He was born on July 5, 1949.