Buhari, Mbaka fell apart after turning down the clerics’ contract request- Presidency

In a swift reaction to the call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s impeachment by Catholic Priest and spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Father Ejike Mbaka, the Presidency has disclosed that the reason for sudden U-turn by the cleric, a staunch supporter of Buhari, started after the president turned down his contract requests.

The Presidency added that Mbaka, who supported Buhari twice during his presidential election bid, suddenly became cold after presenting three contract requests before the president for immediate approval but that Buhari turned the request down and directed appropriate agencies to address the requests.

What transpired between both men was made public on Friday in a statement signed by the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who stated that the cleric made a courtesy visit request and was granted by the president considering his support for his administration.

Shehu said: “On the day, Father Mbaka arrived for the meeting with three contractors, an act that shock Presidential Aides. But the President graciously allowed them in, and to everyone’s surprise, the cleric asked for contracts as compensation for his support”.

He added that the picture of the cleric and the tree contractors as well as the request were captured but “discretion prevailed, that if those pictures and requests were made public, the Mbaka’s followers will turn against the religious leader”.

The senior special adviser stressed that none of the pictures or visuals were released after the meeting, particularly to protect him from been criticised by Nigerians after making the request.

It would be recalled that Mbaka openly supported the president’s bid for the seat of power during the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections as well as appealing to Nigerians often to support the government.

The presidential aide stressed that the requests, if granted, would amount to the fact that the president had backtracked on his policy of equity to all irrespective of their status.

“Anyone familiar with President Buhari knows that he doesn’t break the laid down rules in dealing with contracts or any other government business for that matter. He requested the appropriate authorities to deal with the matter in accordance with laid down rules”.

Earlier, Mbaka stated that it was sad how Buhari could maintain grave silence in the midst of the killings and deaths in the country, insisting that he may have lost touch with realities.

Speaking during worship sessions in Enugu, he told his congregation that no civilized leader would remain in power with the spate of violence and ugly deaths that have bedeviled the nation.

“How can people be dying, the chief security officer of the country will be sitting down without making any comment. Gunmen attacking people everywhere. Buhari should have resigned honorably following his failure as a leader. Let me tell you if it is in a civilized country, by now, President Buhari will resign with what is happening. So it is amazing that he has chosen to sit tight while people are dying anyhow.”

Mbaka called on the National Assembly to swing into action and remove the president, should he fail to resign, saying that Nigerians are faced with great difficulty created by poverty and insecurity. “Nigerians are crying because there’s no security in the country. The National Assembly should impeach the president if he doesn’t want to resign,” Mbaka said. Mbaka warned the lawmakers that should they fail to impeach the president and begin to attack him; “…something worse than what they can never imagine will happen to the members.” Mbaka emphasized that the nation cannot continue the way it is, warning that “enough has to be enough. There is time for everything”

