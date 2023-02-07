Buhari may turn down Naira swap deadline extension after court ordershift after court order

Efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari to adjust the deadline for N200, N500, and N1,000 bank notes have met a brickwall, following a court order restricting the president from postponing the final date for cutrency swap across the country.

As gathered, the president was about mandating the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to announce a shift in the deadline when Justice Eneojo Eneche of the Federal High Court in Abuja stopped Buhari and Emefiele as well as 27 commercial banks from suspending or interfering with the February 10 currency redesign terminal date.

This judgement, it was learnt, formed a hurdle for the president who had wished to comply with Nigerians wishes that the deadline was too short for the curency swap.

With the court order obtained by politicians, Buhari was reported to have said that it may be hard to respond to Nigerianss yearning after Naira became more scarce for business transaction.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this at the 23rd Edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration Scorecard in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the opposition parties have turned the scarcity of new naira notes into a political game, “preferring to make Nigerians suffer more on the altar of unconscionable political gamesmanship”.

Whilst the Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara governments dragged the Federal government before the Supreme Court, seeking an extension to the February 10 deadline, five political parties took the matter to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court and secured an order barring the Federal Government and the apex bank from any extension of the deadline.

“Recall, ladies and gentlemen, that after his meeting with Progressives’ Governors on Friday, Mr. President Buhari urged citizens to give him a seven-day window to resolve the currency crunch that has emanated from the implementation of the Naira redesign policy.

“Unfortunately, on Monday (yesterday), some opposition political parties ran to court to obtain an injunction restraining Mr. President and the CBN from extending the Feb. 10 deadline for Nigerians to exchange their old notes for new ones. The court action came after a number of opposition parties threatened to boycott the 2023 general elections if the deadline was extended.

“These curious actions by the parties concerned is clear evidence that the opposition has turned this whole issue into a political game, preferring to make Nigerians suffer more on the altar of unconscionable political gamesmanship.

“Or how else can one explain the fact that these unscrupulous opposition parties do not want any action that could reduce the pains being experienced by Nigerians?

“How else can one explain the fact that they have decided to legally hamstring Mr. President, in particular, from providing any relief for Nigerians suffering from the cash crunch?

The CBN on October 26, 2022, announced its plan to redesign the three banknotes. The President subsequently unveiled the redesigned N200, N500, and N1,000 notes on November 23, 2022, while the apex bank fixed a January 31 deadline for the validity of the old notes.

The CBN also pegged its weekly cash withdrawal limits to N500,000 for individuals and N5m for corporate firms.

With cries by many Nigerians, the apex bank extended the deadline from January 31 to February 10, saying it got the approval of the President.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

