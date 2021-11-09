Buhari, Macron chart solution to Nigerian economic, security problems

President Muhammadu Buhari and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, would be meeting to proffer workable solution to economic, insecurity and other challenges bedeviling the country in line with the Nigerian leader relentless effort to restore peace and normalcy across the country.

As stated, both leaders would also be looking at ways to strengthening bilateral ties, increase trade volume and other areas that would of benefits to both countries and positively affect citizens across the two nations.

In line with the planned meeting, Buhari has arrived in Paris, the French capital, for a one-day official visit as guest of President Emmanuel Macron at Palais de l’Élysée, and would afterwards attend the three-day Paris Peace Forum (PPF), billed to take place from November 11-13, 2021. The president’s plane touched down at Le Bourget Airport at 2.45pm on Tuesday along with his entourage.

During the official visit on Wednesday (tomorrow), President Buhari would meet with his French counterpart to discuss issues of mutual interest for both countries, particularly on strengthening economic ties, improving partnership on security, and working jointly on education, health and halting the threats of COVID-19 to the global economy.

From Thursday, Buhari would join world leaders, heads of international organisations, leaders of civil society and the private sector at Grande Halle de La Villette to strategize on better governance for a world of peace, with plenaries, master classes and workshops.

The president, according to a statement by spokesman, Femi Adesina, was also scheduled to make a remark at the event to share the peculiarity of the Nigerian experience with the world, and efforts undertaken so far for peace. Other speakers include President Macron, Vice President Kamala Harris of United States, and Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

“This year, the leaders will review 80 projects designed to improve peace across the globe and ensure more harmonious living like reforming capitalism for more impact on global economy, responding to the urgency of climate change, fake news and the challenge it poses on journalism and cyber security.

“The first edition of the Paris Peace Forum took place from November 11 -13, 2018, as part of the Armistice Day centenary commemorations, and was attended by over 110 foreign delegates, including 54 heads of state and government, showcasing 120 global governance projects and welcomed 6000 individuals over the three days,” the statement said.

Among the attendees were Russian President Vladimir Putin, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and 2018 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UN Secretary-General António Guterres joined President Macron in each making an opening remark at the beginning of the Forum.

