Buhari lower into ground with tears, eulogies

Tears rolled down chins at the funeral service held for the late former president, Muhammadu Buhari, after the body of the ex-leader of the country was committed to Mother Earth in a grave that attracted criticism due to Buhari’s status in the country.

Hundreds of mourners, both present and others who watched online as the clerics conducted the rites with strict adherence to tenets of Islam, including Buhari’s children and the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, had to fight back tears after watching the deceased former leader’s body lowered into the already dug grave.

A true reflection of the atmosphere around Buhari’s hometown, Daura, was portrayed by the Katsina governor, who was dressed in native attire and led the arrangements for the ex-leader’s burial around his favorite spot, and could be seen struggling to avoid becoming the centre of attraction by holding back the tears during the rites.

While fighting back the tears, the governor, who stood close to the gurney bearing the body at the burial site, appeared drenched in sweat after seeing the lanky former leader’s body stationary where it was placed.

Earlier in the day, Fatima Buhari, the deceased president’s daughter, was seen in tears inside the family residence in Daura after it became clear that her beloved father would not be available to perform his role in the family anymore.

Fatima, who could not hide the pain and anguish of the ex-military leader’s demise, was seen being consoled by relatives and close friends as preparations for her father’s final rites were being perfected by clerics.

Although, President Bola Tinubu, his vice, Kashim Shettima, Buhari’s former vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, Imo Governor, Hope Uzodinma, and other dignitaries that accompanied Buhari’s body to the burial site did not shed tears but the look on their faces indicated the pain of losing a true friend in the ex-president, Buhari.

Buhari was laid to rest on Tuesday, barely two days after being pronounced dead by medical experts in a London hospital, the United Kingdom (UK), at the age of 82.

And since the announcement during the weekend, hundreds of condolence messages have been received from Nigerians and international organizations who described the deceased leader as a generous man.

Leading eulogies from international organizations, the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, expressed deep sadness on the passing of former Nigerian President, praising Buhari for his role in promoting regional peace and security in West Africa.

Guterres, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, said: “The Secretary-General is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

“During his tenure, President Buhari demonstrated a deep commitment to the sovereignty, stability, and development of his country.

“He also played a key role in promoting regional peace and security in West Africa and the Lake Chad Basin.”

READ ALSO:

The UN chief said the former Nigerian leader was also a strong advocate for multilateral and regional cooperation.

The Secretary-General extended his heartfelt condolences to Buhari’s family, the Government, and the people of Nigeria during this time of national mourning.

Before Buhari’s body was interred, the Chief of Defence Staff, Chris Musa, read the citation of the former president by the graveside and showered encomium on him for his contribution towards fighting insurgency in the country.