Buhari lists women welfare, empowerment as priority

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that more would be achieved in the areas of empowerment and welfare of women before the end of his second term administration in 2023.

The president also added that African women, particularly Nigerian women would continue to have pride of place in his current administration.

Buhari maintained relevant policies would be put in place and that he would also encourage governments across other tiers to prioritise women’s welfare and empowerment for the development of Nigeria.

The president spoke on Tuesday at State House, Abuja, while receiving in audience the Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), Winnie Byanyima.

“Women hold strategic positions in this administration. The Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning is headed by a woman. The Civil Service of the Federation is headed by a woman. And many others like that. We will continue to do our best to empower our women,” Buhari said.

On infrastructure renewal, he noted that the country lost good opportunities, ‘but we can’t continue to cry over spilled milk. We are now doing our best in concert with some developed countries.”

The UNAIDS Executive Director described President Buhari as “a Nigerian and African hero,” stating that exploits by Nigeria in the control of the COVID-19 pandemic and HIV/AIDS are quite commendable.

“I salute your leadership in Nigeria and Africa. It is very robust. I praise you for it,” Mrs Byanyima added.

She implored Nigeria to be represented at the very highest level during the special meeting on HIV/AIDS by the United Nations in June, stressing that the meeting, which holds every five years, is meant to renew the resolve by the world to eliminate AIDS by 2030.

Byanyima, however, urged the governments to prioritise the empowerment of women such that would help them take part in active politics, adding that “Nigeria has great women. I admire this country. Please open more space for them in active politics.”